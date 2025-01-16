Delhi polls: BJP questions Kejriwal’s 2020-21 income

New Delhi Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva with party candidate Anil Goyal. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s “unusually high” income in the 2020-21 fiscal, wherein Kejriwal declared an annual income of over ₹44 lakh, as opposed to income of around ₹1.6 lakh in the preceding and succeeding fiscal years. The BJP also said the salaries declared in fiscals other than 2020-21 were lower than those of an MLA or a chief minister, and called on Kejriwal to clarify the same.

In response, the AAP said Parvesh Verma—Kejriwal’s opponent in the New Delhi assembly segment—has a total wealth of ₹89 crore, alleging its value increased by “2600% in 5 years”, and asked the BJP to reveal the source behind the massive surge in his wealth.

However, the AAP did not give a response on the source of Kejriwal’s income.

In a press conference on Thursday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva cited Kejriwal’s election affidavit, according to which he earned ₹1,57,823 in 2019-20, ₹44,90,040 in 2020-21, ₹1,62,976 in 2021-22 and ₹1,67,066 in 2022-23.

“Delhiites demand a clarification from Kejriwal about his income growth anomalies in 2020-21—a 40-fold increase especially since he claims his MLA salary as his only source of income. In the years of his second term as chief minister (2014-15 to 2019-20), Kejriwal’s income tax returns reflected his taxable basic salary as chief minister being less than ₹3,60,000 per annum. On this, too, we seek clarification from Kejriwal,” Sachdeva said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “No accusations are being made by us today. However, it is hard for people to believe that a retired officer who served as CM and MLA could have an average income of merely ₹2.5 lakh.”

Kejriwal was first elected as an MLA in 2013, and the term lasted until November 4, 2014. Since February 2015, he has served continuously as an MLA.

Sachdeva said that before the February 2023 pay hike, the Delhi CM earned ₹72,000 per month, which rose to ₹1,70,000 per month after the hike. “When Kejriwal served as a regular MLA for seven months in 2014-15, he earned a salary and allowances of ₹55,000 per month. Post-September 17, 2015, his MLA salary was ₹90,000 per month. Given these facts, Kejriwal’s declared income from 2013-14 to 2024-25 in his affidavit dated January 15, 2025, does not align with these figures.”

In his affidavit filed on Wednesday, the AAP chief declared that he does not own a house or car. He declared assets worth ₹1.73 crore, no liability and 14 criminal cases against him.

AAP said in a statement: “Arvind Kejriwal is a three-time chief minister and former IRS officer, who does not own a personal house in Delhi or even a car. This a testament to his simplicity and commitment to public service. He has ₹50,000 in cash and barely ₹3 lakh in the bank.”