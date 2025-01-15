Delhi poll: Meet transgender candidate Rajan Singh, who will face CM Atishi from Kalkaji seat

Transgender candidate Rajan Singh of the “Aam Janata Party” on Wednesday filed nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election, in which they will contest the Kalkaji assembly seat. Transgender candidate Rajan Singh (File Photo/Hindustan Times)

Kalkaji is a high-profile seat, as it is held by Delhi chief minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Atishi submitted her nomination papers on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given ticket to ex-Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, while the Congress has fielded former AAP member Alka Lamba, who now heads the national women's wing of the Congress.

Kalkaji has total 1,94,515 voters, including 1,06,893 males, 87,617 females, as well as five transgender voters.

The 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. The AAP has governed the national capital since December 2013.

Who is Rajan Singh?

(1.) According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Rajan Singh has assets worth ₹92.35 lakh ( ₹10,000 in cash, 1,300 grams of gold valued at ₹92 lakh, and ₹25,000 in bank account).

(2.) Singh fought last year's Lok Sabha elections on the South Delhi constituency as an independent. They secured just over 300 votes on a seat won by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP, and previously held by Ramesh Bidhuri, the saffron party's Kalkaji nominee.

(3.) During Lok Sabha polls, the 27-year-old had assets worth ₹15.1 lakh (200 gram gold worth ₹14 lakh, ₹one lakh in cash, and ₹10,382 as bank deposits), as per his affidavit to the Election Commission at the time.

(4.) Singh is a native of Bihar and heads the “National Transgender Welfare Council.”

(5.) They live at Sangam Vihar in Delhi and enrolled as a voter there.

(With PTI inputs)