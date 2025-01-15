Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi poll: Meet transgender candidate Rajan Singh, who will face CM Atishi from Kalkaji seat

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 15, 2025 09:50 PM IST

Rajan Singh is a member of the ‘Aam Janata Party’ and fighting the Delhi election from the Kalkaji seat.

Transgender candidate Rajan Singh of the “Aam Janata Party” on Wednesday filed nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election, in which they will contest the Kalkaji assembly seat.

Transgender candidate Rajan Singh (File Photo/Hindustan Times)
Transgender candidate Rajan Singh (File Photo/Hindustan Times)

Kalkaji is a high-profile seat, as it is held by Delhi chief minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Atishi submitted her nomination papers on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi poll: Traffic woes, poor civic amenities plague CM Atishi's Kalkaji constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given ticket to ex-Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, while the Congress has fielded former AAP member Alka Lamba, who now heads the national women's wing of the Congress.

Kalkaji has total 1,94,515 voters, including 1,06,893 males, 87,617 females, as well as five transgender voters.

The 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. The AAP has governed the national capital since December 2013.

Who is Rajan Singh?

(1.) According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Rajan Singh has assets worth 92.35 lakh ( 10,000 in cash, 1,300 grams of gold valued at 92 lakh, and 25,000 in bank account).

(2.) Singh fought last year's Lok Sabha elections on the South Delhi constituency as an independent. They secured just over 300 votes on a seat won by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP, and previously held by Ramesh Bidhuri, the saffron party's Kalkaji nominee.

(3.) During Lok Sabha polls, the 27-year-old had assets worth 15.1 lakh (200 gram gold worth 14 lakh, one lakh in cash, and 10,382 as bank deposits), as per his affidavit to the Election Commission at the time.

(4.) Singh is a native of Bihar and heads the “National Transgender Welfare Council.”

(5.) They live at Sangam Vihar in Delhi and enrolled as a voter there.

(With PTI inputs)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On