Delhi polls: Cong pledges permanent govt jobs, 33% women quota, caste census

The Congress on Wednesday promised 33% job reservation for women, 700 free public libraries, 10 new hospitals, 24-hour dispensaries in every ward, a caste census and end contractual government jobs as it released its manifesto ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Udit Raj and Devender Yadav at the manifesto launch. (HT PHOTO)

It reiterated five poll guarantees including 300 free units of power, LPG cylinders for ₹500 each to domestic consumers along with ration kits, ₹2,500 to women under Pyari Didi Yojna, ₹25 lakh health insurance for every resident, and ₹8,500 monthly to educated unemployed youths.

The manifesto has 22 subheads related to different groups and issues including youth, women, urban poor, minorities, urban villages, working professionals, ex-servicemen, and LGBTQIA+ along with health, education, transport, industries, right to housing, and pollution.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who was among those present at the manifesto launch, said every party has started using the word “guarantee”. He said that Congress used the term first when the Manmohan Singh government introduced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “We delivered every time we promised or guaranteed something.”

Ramesh said they discussed the implementation of 7,000 new CNG buses, the Yamuna Action Plan, and the Delhi Metro at the first meeting when Sheila Dikshit became the chief minister in 1998. “...There is no dearth of money for those who want to work for the people... If the intentions are good, there are many sources of revenue,” said Ramesh. He added that Delhi needs ease of breathing and not ease of doing business or ease of hollow promises.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said Congress would focus on employment by reinstating 15,000 civil defence volunteers and making jobs of sanitation workers permanent. “We will ensure that after 2025, all contractual positions are ended and made permanent. Once we come to power, we will also check all the vacant positions in all departments and get them filled, whether of teachers, doctors, engineers...”

The manifesto promised a “shagan” of ₹1.1 lakh for the weddings of disadvantaged widows, their daughters, and orphaned women. It pledged widowed women with disabilities, transgender people, and destitute ₹5,000 monthly pension. The Congress promised 100 Indira canteens for nutritious food for ₹5. The street vendor policy the party introduced earlier will also be revived.

The Congress promised 15% reservation in government contracts for the Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities and the establishment of a Jain Welfare Board. It pledged to free Char Dham Yatra for Dalits.

Yadav questioned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims about its education model. He said the enrollment in government schools has reduced and children are failing in the name of good results. “We feel Delhi needs a new education policy to improve the pass percentage of students. We have planned 700 free public libraries, 10 in every assembly constituency where students can go and study late evening as at many homes, it is difficult to get the space and environment to focus,” Yadav said. He added Congress would build 10 new super specialty hospitals in the next five years and add 1,500 new dispensaries.

Yadav called water supply a huge problem in Delhi. “...about 56% [of water] is wasted due to leakage and other issues. We will ensure that all residents have 24x7 piped clean drinking water, which will need a large infrastructure change. It is possible if we reduce wastage and ensure all leaks and pilferage by the water tanker mafia is ended,” said Yadav.

The Congress manifesto promised to reinstate the Yamuna Welfare Board, establish smart villages, increase circle rates, ensure the handover of the 55,000 in-situ rehabilitation flats to slum dwellers, ownership in unauthorised colonies, improve public transport with a special focus on last-mile connectivity and revival of monorail project, ensure relaxation in land pooling norms among others.

The Congress earlier promised a separate ministry for the Purvanchalis with dedicated funds and a sub-plan. The manifesto reiterated the promise with a separate sub-section for the Purvanchalis for the first time.

Chaudhari Anil Kumar, the Congress’s Patparganj candidate who headed the manifesto committee, said that 22 sub-committees were formed before drafting the promises. He added about 10-12 members each spoke to different groups of people and engaged with experts. “We got multiple suggestions from that campaign directly from the people. Experts gave feedback on how promises will be financially feasible and can be implemented,” said Kumar.