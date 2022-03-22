Delhi public school to be called ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forced Preparatory School

In tribute to Bhagat Singh ahead of his death anniversary, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a school - being set up in the national capital - will be named after the freedom fighter. “We are building a 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the armed forces. The fees for the school will be free and will have separate hostels for boys and girls,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. Students won't have to pay a fee.

The announcement comes a day before Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23. Any student living in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th, which will start this year. “Both classes will have 100 seats each. The classes will start this year and we have received 18,000 applications for it,” the chief minister said. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Jharoda Kalan will be spread across 14 acres.

Meanwhile, a day before the nation observes the 91st death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann announced that March 23, the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, will be observed as a state holiday.

The Punjab chief minister also moved a resolution in the assembly recommending installation of statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Ranjit Singh in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The house unanimously passed the resolution.

The AAP bagged a landslide win in the Punjab assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won a whopping 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, pushing the Congress out of power.

