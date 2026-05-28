Delhi on orange alert as rain, severe thunderstorm likely to hit in few hours; IMD sounds red alert for Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast relief from the intense heatwave across Delhi-NCR and other parts of Northwest India over the next three days, as western disturbances and easterly winds are expected to change weather conditions in the region.

Weather in Delhi: The city is on orange alert for severe thunderstorm, hailstorm in evening hours. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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The weather department has issued an orange alert for Delhi and Noida, and a red alert for Gurugram and Faridabad for the next few hours, as moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms are very likely at many places across the region.

Delhi on orange alert as rain, severe thunderstorm likely to hit in few hours. (IMD)

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{{^usCountry}} IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI,"If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI,"If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the change in weather is expected to bring major relief from the ongoing heatwave in states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the change in weather is expected to bring major relief from the ongoing heatwave in states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the IMD has also warned of strong winds and severe weather conditions in several regions. Wind speeds in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas may reach 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and could touch 80 kilometres per hour in some places.

Also read | Rain to bring down temperature in Delhi as IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

Srivastava added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh may witness even stronger winds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, with speeds occasionally reaching 100 kilometres per hour.

The IMD has also issued hailstorm warnings for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, and advised people to remain cautious during the changing weather conditions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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