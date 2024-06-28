An under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Friday, causing a few construction workers to possibly be trapped under it, according to news agency PTI. Delhi rains: Wall collapses in Vasant Vihar, construction workers feared trapped(Hindustan Times)

Officials from the Delhi Fire Service told the agency, that a call was received at 5: 30 am about the wall collapse, and two fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to the NDRF, three labourers are trapped, though they are not sure of exact numbers yet.

The labourers were staying in temporary huts near the construction site and their huts collapsed into the pit during the early morning rain in Delhi.

Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) , civic agencies, fire department, and police have been mobilised and efforts are underway to rescue the labourers.

Heavy rains have dealt a lot of damage to Delhi, causing water logging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on roads. The rains also caused a part of the roof at the Delhi-NCR airport Terminal 1 to collapse, leading to 6 people being injured and the death of one person as well.

Support beams in the airport canopy area were also weakened and caused damage to the parked vehicles as well. A search operation is also being conducted to make sure no one else is trapped under any vehicle.

According to ANI, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has stated that Delhi's infrastructure is not capable of handling heavy rains, especially as today marked the second highest rainfall in Delhi since 1936.

An emergency meeting will be held by the Delhi government shortly to address the issues caused by the heavy downpour.

The Delhi Transport Corporation has deployed people near underpasses to monitor water logging. The incessant rains are likely to continue on June 29 as well, as per IMD forecasts.