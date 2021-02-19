Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

The national Capital on Friday recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases, 157 recoveries and one death, as per the daily health bulletin. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the capital currently stands at 1,053, while the total caseload has crossed 6.37 lakh.

The coronavirus fatalities in Delhi has been on a significant decline since the past few weeks as it has been reporting single-digit daily deaths. On Wednesday, the capital did not record any fatality. This was the third time Delhi reported zero daily coronavirus death. On Thursday, Delhi had reported just two deaths and 130 new coronavirus cases.

On February 9, Delhi reported zero Covid-19 fatality after nine months.

Delhi recorded below 100 single-day Covid-19 cases several times this year. It dropped to the lowest daily cases of 94 earlier this week on Tuesday. This low in daily new cases of coronavirus was recorded after nine months. Before that, 96 single-day cases were also reported in January, which was the first lowest in nine months.

Of the 60,836 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, just 158 turned out to be positive. As on Friday, the total number of containment zones are 649 and 439 coronavirus patients are being treated under home isolation.