Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, says IMD

The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius.
A rickshaw puller covers his face from the heatwave as temperature touches 44 degrees, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 07:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius. However, according to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop after May 2. 

