Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, says IMD

Delhi has recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The national capital on Friday touched highest temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius. However, according to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop after May 2.

