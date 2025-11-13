Terror incident, telegram chats, last minute location change | 5 new revelations in Delhi Red Fort blast case

Days after a deadly car blast killed at least 10 people and injured over 20, the Centre has declared the Red fort explosion a “terror incident”. As the probe into the 10/11 blasts continues, several new revelations have come to light. People gather near the Lal Qila metro station following a deadly explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi,(REUTERS)

As the investigation continues, police officials have uncovered a "clear Jaish angle" through telegram chats discovered on the arrested doctors' phones.

Furthermore, the nature of the blast has led officials to believe that the explosion took place due to panic after cops closed in on the Faridabad terror module.

Here's a look at some of the key revelations in the case -

Centre probing blast as "terror incident"

While an FIR regarding the blast had already been filed under the UAPA, terrorism and explosive acts, the Central government on Wednesday confirmed that agencies are probing the explosion as a "terror incident".

“The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025…the Cabinet reiterates India’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said a government statement after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on security.

Planned blast or panicked explosion?

As the probe continues, officials are exploring all angles into the blast. Some of the key questions regarding the blast are - was it a premeditated attack, a panic-induced detonation, or an accidental blast caused by an unstable device?

Police officials and investigators believe the blast may have occurred after a terror module was busted in Faridabad. Officials have also traced the alleged suspect Dr Umar to the doctors arrested in the Faridabad bust.

Clear 'Jaish angle' and telegram chats

After the Faridabad module was caught, Jammu and Kashmir police unveiled a network of highly-qualified and highly-radicalised terrorists. As per cops, they were likely getting their instructions from across the border, and affiliated with terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Following the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ganai, police uncovered chats with Jaish terror handlers on Telegram.

“An initial analysis of the arrested persons’ digital devices shows that they were in touch with their Jaish terror handlers in Pakistan through Telegram platform,” the senior official told HT, asking not to be named.

Dr Shaheen's ex-husband speaks out

The ex-husband of arrested doctor Shaheen Shahid spoke with reporters and stated he never imagined that her life would take a radical turn.

Dr Zafar Hayat, who works as an ophthalmologist at Kamla Pat Memorial (KPM) Hospital in Kanpur, said the two got married in 2003 and have two children.

“Shaheen often insisted that we should move to Australia or a European country, but I wanted to stay here,” he told reporters. “One day, she suddenly left us. We divorced in 2015, and she never returned. There was never any conflict between us," he told HT.

Turkey visit confirmed

Amid the probe, authorities have also confirmed that 35-year-old doctor Umar Nabi and his alleged associate Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, visited Turkey in 2022.

While details of this visit are yet to be revealed, it is believed the two met with their handlers in the country.