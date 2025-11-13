‘Don’t need our help': Marco Rubio praises India’s ‘professionalism’ in Delhi blast probe

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has lauded India’s “measured and professional” handling of the Delhi blast investigation, saying New Delhi’s response demonstrated the capability of its security agencies. US secretary of state Marco Rubio praises India's handling of Delhi's Red Fort blast probe(ANI)

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada, Rubio said the United States had offered to help India with the probe but noted that Indian authorities were managing it efficiently.

“We’ve offered to help, but I think they’re very capable in these investigations. They don’t need our help, and they’re doing a good job,” Rubio said, according to Reuters.

Rubio, who met external affairs minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting, said he had discussed the explosion with his Indian counterpart.

“They've been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they're carrying out this investigation,” news agency AFP quoted Rubio as saying. He further added that the explosion was “clearly a terrorist attack” involving “a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people.”

The blast, which took place near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, left at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

Jaishankar–Rubio meeting

Jaishankar and Rubio’s meeting in Canada also covered a range of bilateral and global issues, including trade, supply chains, and regional security.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote: “Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation, and the Indo-Pacific.”

Jaishankar also held meetings with several other foreign ministers, including those of Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and Germany, as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach at the multilateral forum.

Islamabad attack

Rubio’s remarks came amid heightened tensions in the region following a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed “terrorist proxies backed by India” for the attack even as it was claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

New Delhi has dismissed the accusations as “baseless and unfounded”, describing the statement as coming from an “obviously delirious Pakistani leadership.”

Rubio was asked whether the Delhi explosion could reignite India–Pakistan tensions, he said Washington was “aware of the potential that holds,” but stressed that India’s approach had been measured and commendable.

Earlier, the US Embassy in New Delhi also issued a message of support following the blast. Ambassador Sergio Gor said in a post on November 11, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were lost in the terrible explosion in New Delhi last night. We wish a swift recovery to those who were injured.”