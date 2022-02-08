Delhi reports 1,114 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 2.28%

Delhi’s fresh Covid-19 count continued to remain slightly above 1,100 for the second day after 1,114 more tested positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 12 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. With this, the national capital’s total caseload reached 18,46,198 and the death toll climbed to 26,010.

The active caseload currently stood at 6,908, according to a bulletin from the city’s health department. On Monday, it was at 7,885 and, on Sunday, it was at 8,869.

Medical workers in the city tested 48,792 samples for the disease during the day and so far, 3,53,46,462 tests have been conducted.

The bulletin also showed that more than 94 per cent beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and over 96 per cent beds in dedicated Covid care centres were unoccupied. Also, 99 per cent beds remained vacant in dedicated Covid health centres.

Meanwhile, 2,079 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the total recoveries reached 18,13,280. The city also has 25,875 active containment zones.

Over a lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated during the day as 21,305 first doses and 71,104 second doses were administered in the last 24 hours. So far, 3,00,64,513 doses have been administered in the national capital.

Close to 39,000 beneficiaries from the 15-17 age group were administered a dose of the vaccine in Delhi in the last 24 hours that pushed the total such figure to 9,61,552 doses. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than five crore youngsters have been administered their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday evening.