Delhi reports 17,335 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths; 55-hour curfew from tonight

Delhi on Friday reported 17,335 fresh Covid infections and 9 deaths, continuing the alarming but predicted surge. The positivity rate, after Friday's addition, rose to 17.73%. The number of containment zones in Delhi as on Friday was 6,912.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting from 10pm on Friday, Delhi will remain under curfew till 5pm on Monday and during these 55 hours, shops, malls and markets will largely remain closed. Only essential shops, services will be allowed to function during the lockdown time. The health department of the government has asked all city government-run hospitals to cancel leaves, barring maternity and medical leaves.

"In view of recent surge in Covid-19 cases and for efficient management of Covid-19 pandemic in NCT of Delhi, all MDs/MSs/Directors of all hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed not to grant leaves of any type except maternity leaves and other medical leaves to any medical and non-medical staff with immediate effect and cancel all such leaves, if already granted," read an order issued by the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: Weekend curfew begins tonight, here's what you can avail, what you can't

In view of the violations of the odd-even formula for the opening of shops dealing in nonessential items, The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked all district magistrates to number all shops under their jurisdictions by Saturday as there have been some cases of violations of the odd-even formula.

The authorities said adequate arrangements have been made to enforce the curfew across the city. Only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation will be allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards. “We have made adequate arrangements to enforce the weekend curfew. There will be a strict vigil at markets, on the roads, colonies and other public places. If needed, we will also increase the number of enforcement squads,” a senior administrative official in the west district told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in. Judges, judicial officers, court staff and lawyers will also be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity cards, service ID cards, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration. Others who are exempted include private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those associated with hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and medical oxygen suppliers on the production of valid identity cards.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.