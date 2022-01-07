Delhi: Weekend curfew begins tonight, here's what you can avail, what you can't

A weekend curfew will be implemented in the national capital from Friday night and remain in place throughout Saturday and Sunday as part of the latest restrictions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to contain the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus disease, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The curfew will remain in force every weekend henceforth unless otherwise directed, the DDMA has said.

As part of the new curfew orders, most private and government establishments in Delhi will face fresh restrictions, such as a cap on employee attendance in offices and the movement of people via transport facilities.

Here's everything you need to know about the weekend curfew in Delhi which kicks in from tonight:

The curfew will remain in place from Friday night to Monday morning.

Government offices in the city, barring essential services, will have to implement work from home for employees.

Private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity and the remaining workforce must work from home.

Essential services, including the supply of food items and medicines, will continue uninterrupted.

Delhi Metro and city buses will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, but no standing passengers in trains. All passengers availing of transport services must follow Covid-19 protocols.

Delhi Metro trains will be available at a frequency of every 15 minutes on the Yellow Line and Blue Line and at a 20-minute frequency on all the other lines.

Only a maximum of 50 passengers will be allowed per coach in the Delhi Metro, according to reports. Entry to trains and stations may also be restricted as and when required.

The Mukhya Mantri Tirtha Yatra Yojana, a pilgrimage programme for senior citizens launched by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, shall also remain suspended during the weekend curfew.

Those availing of public transport during the weekends will require identity cards or e-passes. Even those travelling in private vehicles need to carry essential documents, which may be required to be procured as directed by government officials on the road.