Delhi reports 18,043 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 29.56%

Delhi recorded 18,043 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday and 448 deaths which pushed the total number of cases in the city to 1,212,989 and the death toll to 17,414. The positivity rate- the rate at which people getting tested for Covid-19 receive positive results- stood at 29.56 per cent, according to the state health bulletin. A total of 61,045 tests were conducted on Monday and the number of active cases in the city currently stands at 89,592.

As many as 20,293 patients recovered from the virus during the period and the number of containment zones in the city rose to 44,052 from 42,098 the previous day, the bulletin showed.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 20,394 new Covid-19 cases and 407 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 28 per cent.

Delhi is currently under lockdown till May 10 as the city’s health care infrastructure continues to remain overwhelmed. Hospitals in the city have been facing a dire shortage of medical oxygen, beds as well as medicines. During the period of the lockdown, only essential activities, including the sale and supply of food items, groceries, medicines, etc, are allowed. However, there are no restrictions on the movement of health care workers, frontline workers, government staff, judicial officials, journalists and those seeking medical attention.

India on Monday recorded 368,147 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the country's total infection tally to 19,925,604, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. 3,417 related fatalities were reported in the same period which took the nationwide death toll to 218,959. The active coronavirus caseload in the country stood at 3,413,642 which accounts for 17.13% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. As many as 300,732 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries in the country stood at 16,293,003 and the recovery rate stood at 81.77%, the bulletin showed.

