Delhi reports city’s first and India’s fourth Monkeypox case

Health officials said the patient from Delhi has no recent foreign travel history and he started showing the first symptoms of Monkeypox at least 10 days ago
The results of the Monkeypox patient from Delhi have been confirmed from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 01:08 PM IST
BySoumya Pillai

A 31-year-old resident of west Delhi with no recent foreign travel history has tested positive for Monkeypox, senior health officials confirmed on Sunday.

The man is currently admitted at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the nodal hospital for Monkeypox in the Capital.

Officials confirmed that the man started showing the first symptoms at least 10 days back. He first developed fever and in the subsequent days started showing skin lesions. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital’s isolation ward two days ago and was awaiting results. The results have been confirmed from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital, confirmed the case and said that the patient is currently stable.

“He has no foreign travel history, but he did travel locally. That is being traced. His isolation will depend on when his first symptom appeared and what the authorities direct,” said Dr Kumar.

Senior health officials said that teams are tracking his contact and travel history.

“There is nothing to panic. Teams are tracing the man’s contact history to assess how he got infected, considering he seemingly does not have any recent foreign travel history,” a health official said.

This is the fourth confirmed case of Monkeypox in India, the first three being reported from Kerala.

    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 24, 2022
