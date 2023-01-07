Home / India News / Delhi Ridge's minimum temperature dips to 1.5 degrees; multiple flights delayed

Delhi Ridge's minimum temperature dips to 1.5 degrees; multiple flights delayed

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 11:10 AM IST

As the cold wave situation gripped north and north-west India, Rajasthan's Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius.

A woman wearing warm clothes commutes during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
A woman wearing warm clothes commutes during a cold winter morning in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The residents of the national capital on Saturday woke up to another cold and fog with the minimum temperature at Delhi Ridge recording at 1.5 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department data, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius, while a minimum temperature of 2 degree Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road.

As the cold wave situation gripped north and north-west India, Rajasthan's Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celcius on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong in Chhatarpur district recorded a record-low temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, according to MeT officer Hemant Sinha.

The Indian Meterological Department had on Friday predicted abatement in cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India after 24 hours, news agency ANI reported.

It also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 24 hours and there will be a decrease in intensity and distribution after that.

The IMD said in a release that due to the approaching of two Western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next three days and no significant change during subsequent three days. Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI Around 34 domestic departure flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi, were delayed due to bad weather and other related issues on Saturday, ANI reported citing the airport authorities.

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog is being witnessed all over north India, including the national capital, which disrupted flight operations at IGI airport with over 12 arrival flights delayed at the airport from different destinations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
cold wave weather
cold wave weather

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out