Delhi Riots: HC to hear former AAP leader Tahir Hussain's bail pleas today

The Delhi high court is set to hear today the bail pleas of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the four separate instances of violence during the northeast Delhi riots in January last year. The court had on August 6 adjourned hearing the bail plea till August 18 (Wednesday), after Justice Yogesh Khanna noted that the status report filed by the Delhi Police in one case was on record while the reports filed in connection with the three other cases were not.

Tahir Hussain was booked by the Delhi Police in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the northeastern part of the national capital last year. The cops registered four separate cases at the Dayalpur police station against the former AAP leader and others accused of offenses punishable under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 436, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In addition to this, Hussain was also named an accused in seven other FIRs filed by the Delhi Police and one complaint relating to money laundering charges being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Tahir Hussain has also filed a petition challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges raised against him in connection with the larger conspiracy involving the Delhi riots. The former AAP leader, represented in court by senior advocate Mohit Mathur along with lawyer Rizwan, urged the Delhi HC bench earlier this month to send the petition to the same bench which is already dealing with the bail application of Tahir Hussain.

Notably, the Delhi Police had registered more than 750 cases in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. More than 250 charge sheets have also been filed in riot-related cases so far, in which many accused have also been charge-sheeted.