Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:54 IST

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,224 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike so far and 56 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking the national capital’s count past the 40,000-mark to 41,182, according to Delhi Health Department data.

With 56 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s death toll has now climbed to 1,327.

There are currently, 24,032 active coronavirus cases in the city.

At least, 15,823 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals in the capital. A total of 878 coronavirus patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total number of containment zones in the national capital to control the spread of Covid-19 now stands at 242, the Delhi government said on Sunday. Out of a total 309 containment zones, the government has de-contained 67 zones. West Delhi and South West Delhi had the highest number of containment zones with 39 each. West Delhi, however, now has 24 containment zones while South West Delhi has 34.

The Delhi government has also scaled down measures in 22 other containment zones.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with L-G Anil Baijal met Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the coronavirus health crisis in the national capital.

Calling his meeting with the home minister as “extremely productive”, chief minister Kejriwal said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight Covid-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

According to sources, at the meeting called by Shah, every aspect of the coronavirus situation was discussed by the ministers. However, the issue of lockdown in the national capital did not come up.

“Extremely productive meeting between Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.