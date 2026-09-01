Delhi school under scanner for operating without recognition, may get shut down

The Delhi government has launched a probe into a school in the city over alleged lack of recognition. According to reports, this probe follows the Education Department's receipt of information that the school lacks proper recognition to operate.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood stated that officials are looking into the documents of the school to check if it meets the required norms. (ANI)

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Taking to social media platform X, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood stated that officials are looking into the documents of the school to check if it meets the required norms.

"If any violation, irregularity, or non-compliance with the prescribed norms is established, strict action will be taken under the applicable provisions of the RTE Act and other relevant laws. Based on the findings of the inquiry, appropriate action, including closure of the school, may also be taken in accordance with the law," he wrote on X.

Deep Dive What actions are being taken against the school operating without recognition in Delhi? The Delhi government is investigating the school for alleged lack of recognition and may take strict action, including closure, if violations of norms are found. Why has the Delhi government relaxed land-size requirements for private schools? The relaxation was made to accommodate Delhi's high population density, allowing schools to be closer to residential areas while ensuring safety and educational quality. How is the Delhi government ensuring child safety in schools following recent abuse incidents? The government has ordered strict accountability for school managements, sealing violative schools, and is exploring measures to enhance monitoring of school transport and staff.

The minister added that the government will "not compromise on the safety, security and well-being of children."

"No school or institution will be permitted to operate in violation of the law or prescribed norms. Any violation found during the inquiry will invite firm and decisive action," he added further.

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{{^usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the concerned school at the time of filing this report. Delhi govt orders strict action over child safety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the concerned school at the time of filing this report. Delhi govt orders strict action over child safety {{/usCountry}}

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In another development, the Delhi government, led by chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered strict action over child safety in the capital after instances of abuse against children.

The order from the CM comes after a three-year-old nursery student was sexually abused by a cab driver at a private school in Delhi.

Gupta also raised concerns over the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR, adding that Delhi and neighbouring states would work together to improve safety on buses, including exploring GPS-based monitoring of buses.

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Furthermore, education minister Sood added that an impartial inquiry is underway into the death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar, adding that the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.