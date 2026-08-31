‘Public execution’: Political parties condemn ‘shocking’ Greater Noida sleeper bus gang-rape

The alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving bus in Delhi national capital region (NCR) earlier this month has drawn ire of several political parties and leaders as they have condemned the horrific crime and called for strict action against the accused. A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the vehicle’s driver and conductor near Greater Noida’s near Pari Chowk on August 4, police said. Congress called the incident that took place between Greater Noida and Delhi “shocking” and accused that the police from Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, both ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, “turned a deaf ear and slept on”. “No patrolling, no checking...This incident not only exposes the hollow claims of women's safety but also shows that criminals have no fear of the law,” the party wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Deep Dive What happened to the 16-year-old girl in the Greater Noida bus incident? Why does the Congress party criticize the police response to the Greater Noida gang-rape case? How did the girl end up on the bus in the Greater Noida incident?

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the vehicle’s driver and conductor near Greater Noida’s near Pari Chowk on August 4, police said on Monday. Both the accused have been arrested. The incident came to light almost a month later. Also read: 16-year-old gang-raped inside sleeper bus in Greater Noida, had fled home after scolding over studies Taking a jibe at the BJP, Congress added that law and order has “collapsed under ‘double engine’ governments”.

“Today, criminals are brazenly committing crimes, and the BJP government is busy with empty, pie-in-the-sky promises, with no concern for the safety of the people,” it added. Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticized the Delhi government over the rape of the teen and other incidents of sexual harassment of minors in the national capital. “A teenage girl left her home after a minor fight and got a lift in a bus. The driver and the conductor of the bus gang-raped her inside the moving bus,” Bharadwaj said referring to the incident in a video on X. He also talked about other such incidents in the national capital in the video that he captioned “CM Rekha Gupta’ Govt’s conduct regarding child r@pes in Delhi has been insensitive & disgusting”. Also read: ‘Delhi police vanish during crime, only show up to assault kids’: Dipke on Greater Noida gangrape BJP MP Navneet Rana also condemned the gang-rape and said it was ‘disheartening” as a woman that such incidents still occur. She added that people who commit such crimes “should be hanged at a bus intersection”.