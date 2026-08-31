3-year-old sexually abused by cab driver at Delhi private school, case filed

A three-year-old girl was sexually abused by a cab driver at a private school in Delhi's Bawana. Delhi Police have arrested the man and filed a case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. After this, the police were informed, and an FIR was filed under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (PTI/Representational)

As per a report by news agency ANI, Delhi Police officials stated that the cab driver lured the nursery student with chocolates and subjected her to inappropriate touching on multiple occasions.

The incident came to light after the child's mother noticed a change in her behavior, after which the child told her about a "bad uncle" who would give her chocolates.

The parents of the three-year-old informed the school administration about the incident, following which CCTV footage was reviewed to help identify the accused.

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Since the child did not know the accused man's name, school officials showed pictures and CCTV footage of the day of the incident, from which the man was identified as Vikas.

"CCTV footage shows the accused roaming around the school premises with chocolates in his pocket. It is alleged that he followed the minor when she went to the washroom, offered her chocolate, and assaulted her under the staircase," a police official said.

After this, the police were informed, and an FIR was filed under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per Delhi Police, the accused had been driving a cab for the private school for eight months. Further investigation also revealed videos on the man's phone of him feeding chocolates to young children.

The police are now working to identify the other children seen in the videos to provide them with necessary counselling. The CCTV footage from the school has also been taken into custody as part of the probe..