Delhi schools won't reopen now amid third Covid wave fears: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CM Arvind Kejriwal said his government would not want to take any risk until the vaccination process against the coronavirus disease is complete.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:30 PM IST
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Keriwal addressing a press conference.(ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said schools will not reopen in the national capital at the moment given the current trends of Covid-19 that point towards an imminent third wave of the pandemic. He said his government would not want to take any risk until the vaccination process against the coronavirus disease is complete.

“Not now. Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi reported 72 new coronavirus cases, which was minor dip from Wednesday's figures when it stood at 77. The Union territory also saw 88 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases touched 671, while recoveries reached a figure of 14,09,660. So far, 25,022 people have lost their lives to the virus in the national capital.

So far, Delhi has vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years with the first dose.

With the fall in cases and positivity rate, Delhi has also relaxed the restrictions imposed to contain the second wave of the pandemic that wreaked havoc across the national capital.

