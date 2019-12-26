Delhi shivers as temperature falls below 8°, cold wave to continue till New Year

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 08:17 IST

The national capital woke up to grey skies and another chilly morning on Thursday. At 5.30 am, the minimum temperature was recorded as 7.6 degrees Celsius. A layer of fog reduced the visibility to 300 metres.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is going to experience cold days or severe cold day conditions till December 27. A severe cold day is when maximum temperature is 6.4 degrees C lower than normal.

“Due to the persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over north-west India and other meteorological conditions, cold to severe cold day conditions are very likely in many pockets in Delhi and neighbouring regions,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Besides, he added, ‘Cold wave’ conditions are predicted to set in over Delhi and neighbouring states towards year-end.

“Cold wave conditions are expected in Delhi on December 28-29. Delhi is likely to have clear skies on these days when the radiation cooling phenomenon results in lowering of night temperatures. Besides, the layer of fog has not allowed much sunlight to reach earth’s surface to warm it,” the scientist said.

This is mainly because the wind direction will be northwesterly till then. On December 28 there can be a change in wind direction to easterly, temporarily, but night temperatures will continue to fall, he added.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital improved marginally. The air quality index (AQI) at 7.30 am was 326, as against the overall AQI of 350, the previous day.

Weather experts said air quality will improve slightly due to good wind speed on December 26-27. However the slight relief will be short lived as air quality may deteriorate from December 28-29 due to an increase in fog cover and reduced wind speed.