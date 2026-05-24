Delhi simmers at 44.6°C as heatwave grills north India. See station-wise temperatures here

The scorching summer heat has engulfed Delhi with no respite expected for the next one week. The mercury hovered around 44 degrees Celsius in most parts of the national capital amid continued heatwave that has gripped north India over the past several days.

Delhi heatwave: People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heatwave on a hot summer day in Delhi-NCR(HT Photos )

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Several states of northern, central and western India are currently locked in the grip of a punishing heatwave, forcing regional administrations to enact emergency countermeasures.

Station-wise temperatures in Delhi

Ayanagar, Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Safdarjung logged temperatures nearing 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The fresh spike in mercury comes after brief rain respite in the national capital on Saturday evening.

Station Temperature (in Celsius) Ayanagar 44.6 Ridge 44.6 Lodhi Road 43.8 Palam 43.7 Safdarjung 43.6 View All

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department forecast had earlier predicted that the heatwave conditions would resume in Delhi from Sunday, May 24 onwards, after brief respite on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department forecast had earlier predicted that the heatwave conditions would resume in Delhi from Sunday, May 24 onwards, after brief respite on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwaves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwaves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur during the next 6 days, as per IMD's Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin. Next week's weather forecast for Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur during the next 6 days, as per IMD's Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin. Next week's weather forecast for Delhi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the heatwave will prevail over most part of northwest India over the next one week, severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on May 25, 26 and 27, with an orange alert being issued on these dates. UP CM orders uninterrupted power supply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the heatwave will prevail over most part of northwest India over the next one week, severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on May 25, 26 and 27, with an orange alert being issued on these dates. UP CM orders uninterrupted power supply {{/usCountry}}

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UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials over growing energy demand, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas.

The meeting comes at a time when northern India is experiencing scorching heat, leading to a sudden spike in power demand over the extreme heatwave.

The UP CM instructed officials to increase power generation capacity and operate all units at full efficiency.

Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput along with officials of the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and other officials attended the meeting.

The state saw a peak of electricity demand of 30,339 MW this year as temperature in cities like Banda reached new record.

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