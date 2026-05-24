...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi simmers at 44.6°C as heatwave grills north India. See station-wise temperatures here

Several states of northern, central and western India are currently locked in the grip of a punishing heatwave. 

Updated on: May 24, 2026 07:25 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
Advertisement

The scorching summer heat has engulfed Delhi with no respite expected for the next one week. The mercury hovered around 44 degrees Celsius in most parts of the national capital amid continued heatwave that has gripped north India over the past several days.

Delhi heatwave: People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heatwave on a hot summer day in Delhi-NCR(HT Photos )

Several states of northern, central and western India are currently locked in the grip of a punishing heatwave, forcing regional administrations to enact emergency countermeasures.

Station-wise temperatures in Delhi

Ayanagar, Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Safdarjung logged temperatures nearing 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The fresh spike in mercury comes after brief rain respite in the national capital on Saturday evening.

StationTemperature (in Celsius)
Ayanagar44.6
Ridge44.6
Lodhi Road43.8
Palam43.7
Safdarjung43.6

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials over growing energy demand, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas.

The meeting comes at a time when northern India is experiencing scorching heat, leading to a sudden spike in power demand over the extreme heatwave.

The UP CM instructed officials to increase power generation capacity and operate all units at full efficiency.

Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Minister of State Kailash Singh Rajput along with officials of the Energy Department, Power Corporation, and other officials attended the meeting.

The state saw a peak of electricity demand of 30,339 MW this year as temperature in cities like Banda reached new record.

 
heatwave weather delhi imd
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi simmers at 44.6°C as heatwave grills north India. See station-wise temperatures here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.