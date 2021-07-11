Delhi still waits for monsoon, red alert for heavy rain in Kerala districts

Monsoon is expected to arrive in northwest India, including national capital Delhi, on Sunday. The usual date of monsoon onset in Delhi is June 29, but it has been delayed, leading to an extended spell of high-heat and high-humidity conditions in the entire region.

Some pre-monsoon showers were expected in Delhi on Friday, but those too did not occur. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the southwest monsoon will take “another 24 hours” to reach the national capital.

According to IMD forecast, the southwest monsoon is likely to cover parts of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. It will intensify between July 11 and 13, the IMD bulletin further said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, four degrees above normal. Relative humidity was recorded at 5.30 pm was 47 per cent.

In Haryana and Punjab too, the sultry weather gave people a lot of discomfort. Narnaul in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. Hisar experienced hot weather at 41 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani's (all in Haryana) maximum temperatures were recorded at 40.1 degrees Celsius, 40.7 degrees Celsius and 40.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 36.5, 37.1 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively. Amritsar received 16 mm of rain.

This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, the monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

In central India, the monsoon has become active in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of around 10 days, as large parts of the state received light showers that provided some relief to people from sultry weather conditions.

Senior meteorologist in IMD Bhopal office, PK Saha, said the state is expected to receive good rainfall between July 11 and 16.

Down south, a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday has been issued in Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala which has been receiving a copious amount of rainfall.