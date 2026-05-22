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Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight grounded after tail strikes runway during landing

Air India also confirmed as a result of the incident, its subsequent flight, AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled.

Published on: May 22, 2026 05:27 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Bengaluru had to be grounded after its tail struck the runway while landing at the airport on Thursday.

Air India said it is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident.(Reuters)

Officials in the know of the incident from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said they have begun their investigation into the matter. “The operating pilots have been off rostered pending investigation,” one of the officials said.

Air India confirmed the incident and said, “Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

It further stated, “The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.”

ALSO READ | Air India flight declares full emergency at Delhi airport, engine fire suspected

An Air India spokesperson said, “...During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally.

"Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident."

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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