Delhi to roll out new traffic challan system, limits direct court appeals

Officials said that under the revised system, violators will no longer be able to directly approach courts to contest challans. As per the Motor Vehicles Rules, the violator will have 45 days to either pay the fine or challenge it before a grievance redressal officer through the online portal. If no action is taken within this period, the challan will be deemed accepted, and payment must be made in the next 30 days, officials said.

The chief minister said the new system is designed to be fully digital, time-bound and accountable. “This will ensure better compliance with traffic rules and help reduce road accidents,” she said.

While the timeline for implementation of this system is not yet decided, officials said they plan to roll out the changes soon.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Delhi government will soon implement amendments introduced by the Centre to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The move is being executed for a structured mechanism for the settlement of traffic challans, streamline enforcement and improve compliance.

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Anyone committing five or more traffic violations in a year will be classified as a “serious offender”. Such cases may lead to suspension or disqualification of the driving license under the amended rules, CM explained.

Violations captured through cameras and digital surveillance systems will automatically generate challans. If the department has a violator’s mobile number, the e-challan will be delivered within three days, while a physical notice will be delivered within 15 days, officials said. All challans will be recorded sequentially on an online portal.

The CM also advised motorists to update their mobile numbers and addresses on their driving license and vehicle RCs to avoid inconvenience.

Under the new system, police or authorised officers can issue challans both physically or electronically.

If the grievance redressal officer rejects a challan, the individual can either pay the fine within 30 days or approach the court after depositing 50 percent of the penalty, officials explained.

Failure to act within the stipulated time will result in the challan being treated as accepted, and payment will have to be made within 15 days thereafter. Payments can be made through electronic modes. The grievance redressal officer will be required to upload a decision on the portal within 30 days, officials said.

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CM Gupta said that once deadlines lapse, daily electronic notices will be issued. Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on all vehicle-related services, including payment of taxes and processing of driving licence or registration-related requests.

The vehicle will be flagged on the portal as “not to be transacted”, effectively blocking any further transactions until the dues are cleared. In cases where necessary, and subject to court orders, police or authorised officers may also impound the violating vehicles, officials said.

All challans will be issued in the name of the vehicle owner, who will be notified via SMS, email or other digital means.

CM Gupta said the move aims to curb violations, improve road safety and bring transparency through a fully digital process.