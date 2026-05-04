IMD expects rain, gusty winds in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday

New Delhi:Delhi is likely to witness light rain and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday, even as showers predicted for Sunday largely missed the city till late evening. Due to cloud cover and rain, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32-34°C on Monday (HT)

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 36.6°C, three degrees below normal and down from 38.6°C a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday, warning of light rain and winds that may reach up to 70 km/hr. No alert has been issued for Tuesday, though light rain and winds up to 40 km/hr are expected.

IMD data showed Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 0.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am while Palam and Ridge logged 0.7 mm and 0.6 mm, respectively. No station recorded rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

“There has been a fall in maximum temperature by 2-3°C in the past 24 hours. The city is likely to receive at least two spells of rain on Monday — one between morning and forenoon and another in the afternoon or evening. There is a possibility of very light rain on Tuesday,” an IMD official said.

Due to cloud cover and rain, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32-34°C on Monday and 31-33°C on Tuesday. The mercury is expected to rise gradually from Wednesday, touching around 40°C by May 9.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.6°C, near normal and is likely to be between 23-25°C on Monday and 22-24°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 175, in the ‘moderate’ category. AQI is likely to stay in the same range till at least May 6, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.