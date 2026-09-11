Delhi likely to see traffic disruptions for over 6 hours today ahead of BRICS: Check timings, affected routes

The Delhi Traffic Police announced major traffic diversions for Friday, September 11, as the national capital hosts global leaders for the BRICS Summit. In an advisory issued on Thursday, the police imposed traffic regulations between 2 pm and 8.30 pm on Friday. Follow BRICS Summit LIVE Updates

Traffic moves slowly near Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel," the traffic police wrote on X, adding that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.

Delhi Traffic advisory September 11: Affected roads

Traffic in Delhi is likely to be affected today as several roads will be affected due to restrictions which will come into effect in the afternoon.

Deep Dive What are the specific traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit on September 11? Traffic restrictions will impact several key roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mathura Road, and Janpath, with diversions expected between 2 pm and 8:30 pm. Why are Delhi schools closed during the BRICS Summit? All Delhi schools will remain closed on September 11 to ensure safety and reduce public movement due to the heightened security requirements for the BRICS Summit. How will public transport services be affected during the BRICS Summit? While buses, autos, and taxis will face diversions and delays, the Delhi Metro services will operate normally, providing a reliable transport option during the summit.

The key roads affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police announces alternate routes

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{{^usCountry}} The traffic advisory also shared an extensive list of route diversions and suggested alternate routes. See post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traffic advisory also shared an extensive list of route diversions and suggested alternate routes. See post: {{/usCountry}}

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Priority Corridors and Exemptions

- Emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority, obstruction-free passage 24*7 across Delhi.

- Essential services and utilities will be granted uninterrupted access in all zones.

Traffic Rules and Parking

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- Designated Parking: Park only in authorized areas; roadside parking within 200 meters of Controlled Roads is strictly prohibited.

- Road Discipline: Follow the instructions of deployed traffic personnel and obey all traffic rules patiently. Public Safety & Updates

- Security Vigilance: Report any unidentified objects or suspicious activity to the nearest police officer immediately.

- Real-Time Information: Stay updated via official Delhi Police social media channels and traffic portals.

- Public cooperation is solicited to ensure smooth transit and safety for all.

Will Delhi Metro be affected

The Delhi Traffic Police clarified that there will be no impact on the Delhi Metro services and they will continue to remain fully operational at all stations on September 11.