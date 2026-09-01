Delhi to see traffic diversions for 5 hours tomorrow amid BRICS motorcade rehearsal – Check routes here

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Wednesday, September 2, warning commuters about diversions and regulated movement across key routes in the national capital for the motorcade rehearsals ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026.

In the traffic advisory issued for Wednesday, the Delhi traffic police advised the commuters to plan their journey in advance and urged them to use public transport. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI))

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The summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam between September 11 and 13.

The police advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and urged them to use public transport.

“In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 2, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi,” the traffic police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," it added.

Also Read | MCD to step up cleanliness, stray dog control ahead of BRICS summit

What roads will be affected?

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the roads that will be affected according to the advisory of Delhi traffic police: Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the roads that will be affected according to the advisory of Delhi traffic police: Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg {{/usCountry}}

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Alternate routes - Railway stations and airport

Here are the alternate routes given in the advisory:

New Delhi Railway Station:

Route A is via ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Marg, DBG Road, Panchkuian Road, and Outer Circle, CP.

Route B is via Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, and JLN Marg.

Route C is via Vande Mataram Marg, Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Outer Circle, CP.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:

Route A is via AIIMS, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.

Route B is via ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Raj Ghat, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Mathura Road.

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In the advisory, the police strongly recommended that commuters should take the metro for airport travel during the advisory window.

From Gurugram, routes to T3/T4/T2 are via NH-48, Rao Gairai Singh Marg, Old Delhi Gurugram Road, UER II, Service Road, and T3 Terminal Road.

For T1, routes are via NH-48, under Mahipalpur Flyover, and T-3 Road, or via NH-48, Mahipalpur Flyover, NH-48, Ulan Batar Marg, and T-1 Road.

From Dwarka, routes to T3/T4/T2/T1 are via Sector-22, Dwarka Road and UER II (new tunnel to T3).

Also Read | China's Xi Jinping may visit India next month for BRICS Summit 2026, 1st trip in 7 years

Transport services - What will be affected?

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The advisory noted that bus routes may experience diversions during VVIP movements.

However, metro services will remain fully operational at all stations.

Taxis and auto-rickshaws may also face temporary diversions, and roadside parking has been prohibited except in designated zones.

Also Read | Ahead of Brics Summit next month, India works to bridge divide over West Asia conflict

Police shares instructions in advisory

Regarding emergency access, the advisory highlighted that medical and emergency vehicles will be granted priority and obstruction-free movement at all times across Delhi.

"Uninterrupted access will be granted for essential supplies and utility operations in all zones," the advisory said.

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Commuters travelling toward major transit hubs have been advised to plan their travel with extra time buffers.

Non-destined commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi during the specified period.

Furthermore, parking guidelines forbid any roadside parking within 200 meters of controlled roads, restricting parking strictly to authorised facilities.