China's Xi Jinping may visit India next month for BRICS Summit 2026, 1st trip in 7 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India soon. If confirmed, this would mark the Chinese leader's first visit in nearly seven years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025. (PMO)

Xi is expected to visit India with a large delegation in time for the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter told HT. The summit wil be held on September 12 and 13.

This visit also comes as India and China work to renew their ties and diplomatic relations following a strain caused by the 2020 Galwan border clashes.

"Chinese officials are busy finalising hotels and security protocols," a source familiar with the matter also told news agency Reuters.