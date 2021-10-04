Delhi Traffic Police divert vehicles due to closure of National Highways 9, 24

The Delhi Traffic Police announced on Monday it is continuing traffic diversion due to closure of National Highways 9 and 24, both of which, it said, were closed by the Ghaziabad Traffic Police due to protests. “Diversion being continued is informed as under: Commuters/motorists coming from Sarai Kale Khan should take alternate roue for Ghaziabad, i.e., Vikas Marg via road 57 A, road number 56, Anand Vihar and Paper Market for Ghaziabad and Noida via DND,” it announced on its official Twitter handle.

While the force did not clarify the nature or reason of protests, NH 9 and 24 are key routes towards Uttar Pradesh-Delhi Ghazipur border, which is among three sites in the national capital where farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three contentious central agricultural laws. The national capital’s borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri are the other two protest sites in the city.

Previously, NHs 9 and 24 were affected on September 27, when farmers held a nationwide “Bharat Bandh” on the first anniversary of the passage of the three laws. The routes have been affected at various other points of the agitation as well.

On Sunday, eight people, including four farmers, were killed as violence broke out in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri during protests against deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the district.