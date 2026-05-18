Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed public advisory for a summit rehearsal scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, asking commuters to plan their travel as several key roads in the capital may witness restrictions and diversions between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to plan their travel in advance due to expected restrictions and diversions during the summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rehearsal is being conducted ahead of the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1.

The advisory has urged commuters to use the Ring Road and the Vande Mataram Marg for uninterrupted movement as both stretches will remain operational in both directions during the rehearsal period.

Commuters travelling from north to south Delhi should use the Ring Road via Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan, while those travelling between west and south Delhi have been advised to take the Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Bikaji Cama Place, the advisory said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For travel between east and south Delhi, commuters have been advised to use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For travel between east and south Delhi, commuters have been advised to use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The NH-8 and the Gurgaon Road via Dhaula Kuan will remain open for airport-bound commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NH-8 and the Gurgaon Road via Dhaula Kuan will remain open for airport-bound commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory said that entry into the New Delhi district may be allowed only through the Ring Road and the Vande Mataram Marg, while the SP Marg and Mathura Road may remain affected or closed during the rehearsal period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory said that entry into the New Delhi district may be allowed only through the Ring Road and the Vande Mataram Marg, while the SP Marg and Mathura Road may remain affected or closed during the rehearsal period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commuters heading towards Connaught Place through the W-Point at Tilak Marg have been advised to use the Sikandara Road or the DDU Marg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters heading towards Connaught Place through the W-Point at Tilak Marg have been advised to use the Sikandara Road or the DDU Marg. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajiv Chowk's outer circle and Connaught Place will remain accessible through the Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and the Barakhamba Road, the advisory said.

For access to the RML Hospital, commuters have been advised to use the Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg.

Those visiting the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and the Patiala House Court can use Tilak Marg for movement towards the court complexes.

People visiting the Bharat Mandapam have been advised to park their vehicles at the Bhairon Mandir parking and enter the venue only through Gates 4 and 10.

The advisory said that cab pick-up and drop points, along with DTC bus halts, will operate near Gates 4 and 10, while app-based cabs will operate to and from the designated gates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The advisory also said that various online maps would provide real-time diversions and alternate route suggestions, while voice-guided alerts would warn the commuters ahead of the affected stretches.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON