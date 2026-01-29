Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony today | Check diverted routes, areas to avoid
Traffic restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to 9:30 pm today. Commuters are urged to avoid affected areas and heed police instructions.
Several traffic restrictions will be in place across New Delhi on Thursday in view of the Beating Retreat ceremony and illumination events near Vijay Chowk, along Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House.
New Delhi Traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29 to facilitate the Beating Retreat ceremony as a part of the Republic Day celebrations.
“In view of the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2026, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory,” the post said.
Here are the traffic restrictions in place today:
- Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic during the period. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between the Sunehri Masjid roundabout and the Krishi Bhawan roundabout, and on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk.
- Movement of vehicles beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also remain restricted. Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the C Hexagon will remain closed for general public traffic.
- General motorists have been advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.
- Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses will be diverted from their normal routes between 2 pm and 9.30 pm to facilitate movement of spectators and avoid congestion in the area.
- Parking facilities will be available for visitors attending the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and the C Hexagon after 7 pm, it added.
- The traffic police urged commuters to plan their journeys, avoid the affected stretches and follow directions issued by personnel deployed on duty.
