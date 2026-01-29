Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony today | Check diverted routes, areas to avoid

Several traffic restrictions will be in place across New Delhi on Thursday in view of the Beating Retreat ceremony and illumination events near Vijay Chowk, along Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and the Parliament House. Delhi traffic police urged commuters to plan their journeys, avoid the affected stretches and follow directions issued by police personnel deployed on duty. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

New Delhi Traffic police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on January 29 to facilitate the Beating Retreat ceremony as a part of the Republic Day celebrations.