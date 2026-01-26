Edit Profile
    Republic Day 2026: Delhi University's NCC cadets march down Kartavya Path, reflect on pride, duty and patriotism

    Today on Republic Day, trained Delhi University students from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will march down Kartavya Path in a once-in-a-lifetime honour 

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:47 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Kadam kadam badhaye ja… the iconic marching song will ring out at Kartavya Path today as India’s soldiers lead the Republic Day parade. Marching alongside them will be select students from Delhi University, who have trained for weeks at R-Day NCC camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment

    The selected DU students trained at R-Day NCC camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.
    A glimpse of the NCC women’s contingent rehearsing ahead of the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
    Quote
    In school, I saw NCC cadets exuding unmatched pride and purpose. The fire in their eyes, the precision in their steps, and the pride in their uniforms left an indelible mark. It sparked a desire within me to be part of something greater, to embody that same sense of duty and patriotism. -Harshita, BA Programme, Lady Shri Ram College for Women
    The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 commenced on December 30, 2025. This year, 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets, from 28 states and 8 Union Territories are participating, which is reportedly the highest so far (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Quote
    When I was selected for the NCC Senior Wing Cadets’ Contingent, my parents were concerned about the intense hard work, physical strain, and the time spent away from family. But they have realised now that this experience is only making their daughter more resilient and stronger. -Ruchi Nagar, BA (H) Political Science, Miranda House
    Female cadets of NCC rehearsed with full josh ahead of the R-Day Parade (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Quote
    Today feels like the culmination of a big chapter of my life. The RDC camp is known as the pinnacle of an NCC cadet’s journey, and to represent my directorate as the best cadet is special. I want more students like me to go through this journey. -Radha, BA (H) Economics, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
    Cadets from the NCC band during their rehearsal (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Written by Navlika

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

