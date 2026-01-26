Republic Day 2026: Delhi University's NCC cadets march down Kartavya Path, reflect on pride, duty and patriotism

Kadam kadam badhaye ja… the iconic marching song will ring out at Kartavya Path today as India’s soldiers lead the Republic Day parade. Marching alongside them will be select students from Delhi University, who have trained for weeks at R-Day NCC camp at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment
In school, I saw NCC cadets exuding unmatched pride and purpose. The fire in their eyes, the precision in their steps, and the pride in their uniforms left an indelible mark. It sparked a desire within me to be part of something greater, to embody that same sense of duty and patriotism.
-Harshita, BA Programme, Lady Shri Ram College for Women
When I was selected for the NCC Senior Wing Cadets’ Contingent, my parents were concerned about the intense hard work, physical strain, and the time spent away from family. But they have realised now that this experience is only making their daughter more resilient and stronger.
-Ruchi Nagar, BA (H) Political Science, Miranda House
Today feels like the culmination of a big chapter of my life. The RDC camp is known as the pinnacle of an NCC cadet’s journey, and to represent my directorate as the best cadet is special. I want more students like me to go through this journey.
-Radha, BA (H) Economics, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College