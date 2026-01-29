Delhi Traffic Police to focus on 30 hot spots under their sole jurisdiction

NEW DELHI Traffic congestion on the Ring Road earlier this month. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised 30 congestion hot spots across the city for focused enforcement of traffic rules, by earmarking locations or zones where traffic police interventions alone can significantly ease traffic flow due to minimal involvement of other civic agencies, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

According to a status report prepared by the Delhi Traffic Police the day before, the priority points are part of the 62 congestion hot spots previously identified in a citywide drive. These 30 points have been selected to enable “quicker, enforcement-led interventions”, a senior police officer said.

The officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We identified and decided to work on these points because at these points, there is zero to very less involvement of other civic agencies for decongestion. For instance, if decongestion needs to happen due to the construction of a flyover, there’s not much police can do. But at these points, by increasing deployment and prosecution, we can manage the flow of traffic.”

According to police, among the 30 priority locations, several key congestion points are in south and south-east Delhi. These include Nehru Place (Lajpat Nagar circle), Ashram Chowk, Chirag Delhi (Sangam Vihar circle), Road No. 13A (New Friends Colony circle), Mathura Road at Okhla More traffic junction, Masoodpur Village on Mahipalpur Road (Vasant Vihar Circle) and the road in front of Max Hospital, Saket.

Other priority points across include Bhavbhuti Marg (Kamla Market circle), ISBT Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road, Vikas Marg (Karkari Mor to Laxmi Nagar), Azadpur Mandi on GTK Road, Kapashera border, Kapashera Chowk, and Bawana Chowk-Bawana Road, among others.

In December 2025, HT reported on a detailed assessment report prepared by the Delhi Traffic Police that highlighted how several proposals discussed by various agencies were ultimately found to be unfeasible due to space constraints, jurisdictional issues, or existing infrastructure. For instance, to ease congestion near the Azadpur Mandi, agencies had considered constructing an elevated corridor or flyover and releasing trucks in a staggered manner from the NH-44 to the Grand Trunk Road while holding others back on the NH-44. These proposals were later deemed “not feasible”.

The latest status report on the 30 priority points, accessed by HT, highlighted the number of traffic offences at these points between January 1 and 25, which necessitated police intervention. The traffic police, across the 30 points, prosecuted those involved in 53,615 traffic violations, towed away 2,075 vehicles, and removed 1,891 encroachments by street vendors. In all, 269 joint drives with civic agencies were conducted.

According to the report, Chirag Delhi emerged as a major focus area, as it accounted for 1,621 offences and 88 vehicles that were towed. At Ashram Chowk, one of the busiest junctions linking south and central Delhi, traffic police issued 462 challans and towed 14 vehicles.

An officer said the action was aimed at curbing wrong-side driving and unauthorised halts near slip roads that often lead to congestion during peak hours. There were 968 traffic violations recorded at Road No. 13A in New Friends Colony, where 37 vehicles were towed away. The Mathura Road in Okhla More accounted for 824 violations.

Further south, at Masoodpur Village on Mahipalpur Road, 1,227 violations were recorded, 52 vehicles were towed, and 120 encroachments were removed. Traffic police officials said roadside vending and illegal parking near village access points significantly reduced the carriageway width.

At ISBT Anand Vihar Road No. 56, 8,512 violations were recorded, marking the highest among all hot spots, while at Vikas Marg, 4,303 violations were clocked and 126 vehicles were towed. In north Delhi, 2,246 violations were recorded, 299 vehicles were towed, and 204 encroachments were removed at Azadpur Mandi on GTK Road.

Police said that 193 Delhi Traffic Police personnel and 156 Delhi Transport Corporation officials and others were deployed across both shifts at the 30 priority points.