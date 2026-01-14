Gurugram identifies 39 roads, junctions for phased decongestion by 2026

Around 39 major city roads and intersections in Gurugram have been identified for phased decongestion as part of the city’s Clean Action Plan for 2026 to curb vehicular emissions, officials said on Tuesday. First phase will focus on Sector 48–49, South City-II and Cyber Park areas, with completion targeted by March 2026. (HT Archive)

The traffic police have shortlisted key stretches and junctions, including Kushal Chowk, CRPF Chowk, Huda Metro Station, Sector 41/45 Red Light, Bakhtawar Chowk, Unitech Cyber Park and Subhash Chowk. “The identified roads and crucial city junctions will be decongested in a phased manner to curb vehicular emissions during 2026,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan.

Officials said the decongestion process would begin with identifying commuter pain points through surveys conducted by the traffic engineering centre (TEC), followed by ACP and DCP level inspections. Measures would include signal synchronisation, clearing pathways, reducing illegal cuts and improving traffic flow for motorists and pedestrians. “Smooth flow of vehicular traffic and safety of commuters will be considered before introducing the changes,” Mohan added.

According to officials, both short-term and long-term interventions will be introduced after a detailed audit report by the TEC. “The first leg of the decongestion measures will start from Sector 48/49/South City-II, Modern Bazar near Mayfield Gardens, Sector 40/45 stretches near Cyber Park, Signature Tower, Palam Vihar Gol Chakkar or Rezangla Chowk and JMD Cut. The targeted date of decongestion on the stretches is expected to be completed by March 2026,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

As part of enforcement, installation of automatic number plate registration cameras is underway. Traffic police data shows violations captured through ANPR cameras rose to around 1.18 million in 2025 from about 847,000 in 2024.

Officials said the plan targets a ten per cent annual reduction in average AQI. Gurugram recorded an annual AQI of 189 in 2024. Procurement of electronic buses and parking solutions is also planned. “Studies have indicated that increased vehicular emissions account for 30 to 40% of air pollution in the district,” an HSPCB official said.