Delhi trust vote LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal moves confidence motion after sixth ED summons

Delhi trust vote LIVE updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a trust vote in the assembly on Saturday, February 17, soon after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged scam in the liquor excise policy in the national capital. The discussion regarding the trust vote motion will take place today, while the AAP national convener is also expected to appear before the court on Saturday and explain why had skipped the previous five ED summons in relation with the Delhi liquor policy case....Read More

This is the second time that the Kejriwal government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly. In the current Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has eight.

CM Kejriwal tabled the confidence motion on Friday saying, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them ₹25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."

The Delhi chief minister also alleged that the Delhi liquor policy case is false, and its only aim is the topple the AAP government in the national capital. He further said that BJP knows it can never win elections in Delhi and that's why they are using different tactics remove AAP from the capital.