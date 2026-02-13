DU's Campus Law Centre organises KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court, SC judge Rajesh Bindal attends as chief guest

The Campus Law Centre at Delhi University on Friday hosted the KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court competition, marking its 22nd anniversary. The competition was held in association with Nirmal Luthra Foundation. This year, around 138 institutions across India and abroad participated in the competition, with only 72 teams shortlisted for the final competition. (HT Photo)

This year, around 138 institutions across India and abroad participated in the competition, with only 72 teams shortlisted for the final competition. The participants were from several prestigious universities, including NLSIU, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, ILS Law College, Pune and National Law Institute University, Bhopal.

International teams also took part in the competition, including Northumbria University (United Kingdom), University of Mauritius, University of Zimbabwe, Tashkent State University of Law and others.

Established in 2005, in honour of the late Senior Advocate KK Luthra, the Moot Court Competition is a distinguished event that inspires legal excellence.

The Moot problem of this year was focused on exploring the criminal liability arising from interference with life-supporting medical technology. It explored the legal question surrounding AI-enabled medical devices and emergency decision-making.

Supreme Court judge Rajesh Bindal attended the event as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, Justice Bindal congratulated the Luthra family for successfully hosting the KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition for the past 22nd years. He further talked about the inspiring journey of KK Luthra and implored students to take inspiration from his legacy.

Justice Bindal also remarked on how moot courts were not present during his student days and highlighted the importance of these events. He emphasised that every profession requires a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure. In this context Moot courts, according to him, bridge this gap by providing practical skills.

Talking about the moot problem of this year, Justice Bindal highlighted the rapid evolution of technology in recent years, along with the advent of artificial intelligence.

He also spoke about the virtual courts and use of live streaming, e-courts and e-filing systems that are making the justice delivery system more convenient.

While acknowledging the advantages of technology, Justice Bindal also cautioned against its drawbacks, expressing concern that excessive reliance on technology has led to reduced attention spans among law students. This, according to him, has made students depend on the available information without critically analysing it.

Justice Bindal also highlighted an increasing challenge encountered by judges in routine court proceedings, related to the concept of the “right to be forgotten.” Parties involved in the litigation often face difficulties due to their names remaining permanently associated with court records, he said.

He said that to deal with this issue, courts are adopting measures to mask the identities of parties in matrimonial disputes and cases under the POCSO Act. Towards the end, Justice Bindal urged students to pursue litigation rather than relying on corporate jobs.

Following the speech, Advocate Samarth Krishan Luthra gave the concluding remarks and vote of thanks, marking the end of the event.