Delhi University student alleges bias over ‘sleeveless suit’ at ‘Nari Shakti’ event

A student of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College has claimed that she was denied entry on stage to facilitate a union minister, who was the chief guest at the event because of her outfit.

In the video, Sharma is seen wearing the same outfit she had on at the event, which was a sleeveless suit.(File photo/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saarah Sharma, in a video on Instagram, alleged that she was not allowed to go on stage because of her “sleeveless” outfit. The event, titled ‘Nari Shakti: Viksit Bharat ki Awaaz’, was held at Shri Ram College of Commerce on April 12 and was organised by Mera Yuva Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In the video, Sharma is seen wearing the same outfit she had on at the event, which was a sleeveless suit.

Explaining the ordeal, she said that although she had been selected to felicitate the minister, but was stopped by the officials at the last moment, who cited a problem with her “sleeveless" outfit. Sharma described the experience as “disgusting.”

Also Read: Walking the talk on empowering women

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Yeh ek purely women's conference thi, matlab yahan saare portfolios women ko diye gaye the. Yahan chief guest ke roop mein Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji khud aaye the, aur mujhe felicitation ke liye bulaya gaya tha. Jab main wahan pahunchi, toh ministry officials ne mujhe dekha aur kaha ki aapne sleeveless pehna hai, aap unko felicitate nahi kar sakti,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yeh ek purely women's conference thi, matlab yahan saare portfolios women ko diye gaye the. Yahan chief guest ke roop mein Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji khud aaye the, aur mujhe felicitation ke liye bulaya gaya tha. Jab main wahan pahunchi, toh ministry officials ne mujhe dekha aur kaha ki aapne sleeveless pehna hai, aap unko felicitate nahi kar sakti,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added that the situation became even more embarrassing because she was “called out publicly” in front of everyone present. Sharma went on to explain that a dress code was provided to all the volunteers -- which was wearing a traditional suit or saree. She further explained that she wasn't the only girl wearing sleeveless.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Sharma said it was particularly disheartening that such remarks were directed at a woman, by another woman.

She also recounted an incident that took place after the event concluded. While she and her friends were clicking photographs, she claimed that three male officials approached them and remarked that the reason the country is not progressing is because “the women of the nation are busy getting their photos clicked for more than an hour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Women’s leadership key to effective governance, says MP CM Mohan Yadav at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan

She also took a swipe at bills, that claim to empower women by saying that it will do no good unless the mindset of people is changed. "I hope this change comes in the future. I am speechless," she concluded the video.

Some support, others deny discrimination

However, some users, who were present at the event described the incident differently, saying no discrimination against her due to her outfit was done.

A comment under her post claimed that officials did not have an issue with her outfit. Instead, the comment explained that one of the girls later volunteered to felicitate the minister. "As Sharma was already getting the chance to be on stage thrice, once for her speech, then for presenting the motion of the bill, and also for felicitation. This was discussed with her, and she herself agreed to it let go of felicitation. It is rather convenient for you to forget that."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Also, if it had been a problem, they wouldn't have allowed you to be on stage thrice, and that too for the most important part of the event: the passing of the women's resolution (does that ring a bell?)," the comment concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON