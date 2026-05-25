...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi water supply takes a hit as Yamuna levels fall amid heat woes

Delhi’s estimated water demand is 1,250MGD, with the DJB supplying 1,002MGD. The gap widens during the peak summer months (May-July).

Updated on: May 25, 2026 07:33 am IST
By Paras Singh
Advertisement

Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering under a heatwave, the dip in the Yamuna’s water levels has led to reduced water supply, especially in the tail-end areas.

A view of the dried bed of the Yamuna River due to extreme heat conditions at Wazirabad in New Delhi, India, on Sunday,(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Officials from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) – the government agency responsible for the production and distribution of potable drinking water – said the reduction in raw water in the Yamuna has disrupted operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants (WTPs).

Several residents complained that, unlike previous years, no prior warning or advisory about a low water supply was issued.

Wazirabad WTP supplies around 134MGD (million gallons per day) water to parts of north and central Delhi, while Chandrawal WTP produces 98MGD, which is supplied to north, northwest and central Delhi.

yamuna water_gfx 1 0078

Both officials said that the government is in talks with Haryana to release additional water from upstream Hathnikund to prevent the water supply crisis.

Delhi’s estimated water demand is 1,250MGD, with the DJB supplying 1,002MGD. The gap widens during the peak summer months (May-July), when demand increases while raw water availability decreases.

Delhi gets the majority of its raw water from neighbouring UP, Haryana, and Punjab.

Supply cuts

On the ground, the curtailment has translated into supply cuts, especially in central Delhi, which lies at the end of the network, with Patel Nagar J Block, West Patel Nagar, parts of Dwarka, Ambica Vihar Society, Paschim Vihar, Ramesh Enclave, and Sudarshan Park severely hit.

Tajender Pal, who lives in Patel Nagar, said local residents are struggling for water.”

Ashok Kumar, a Dwarka resident, said: “Golf View Condo in Sector 19B, housing over 1,000 families, has been facing irregular supply for the last week.”

Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi Residents Welfare Federation, an umbrella body representing various RWAs, said no advisory has been issued this time to store water.

Political slugfest

Training gun at the Delhi government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X: “Who would have thought that one day the Capital of the country would be in such a state?”

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma responded, “The truth is that in those 11 years (under AAP), no real work was done on water, sewers, and water storage—nothing compared to the hype they created.”

 
delhi jal board water supply heatwave
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi water supply takes a hit as Yamuna levels fall amid heat woes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.