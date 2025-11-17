New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters and bound down a third for allegedly duping a 42-year-old woman of ₹3.38 lakh after luring her with promises of high returns in stock market investment schemes, an official said on Monday. Delhi: Woman cheated of ₹ 3.38 lakh in stock market fraud; 2 arrested

The accused have been identified as Amulya Sharma and Garvit Sharma .

A third accused, 20-year-old Sujal Sabharwal, has been bound down during the investigation, meaning he is legally required to appear before the investigating officer when summoned and must inform police if he intends to leave the city.

The complainant, Ekta Sachdeva, was cheated by "unknown" persons offering lucrative returns on stock investments, police said.

"Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on September 18. A team analysed the money trail and found that the amount was transferred to a mule account and then withdrawn using multiple ATMs.

"The mobile number linked to the account was tracked, and technical surveillance revealed that it was being operated by Amulya Sharma shortly before the fraudulent transfer," the officer said.

Further probe revealed that more than 50 suspicious transactions had been carried out from the same mule account to other accounts.

The accused were part of a racket that specialised in arranging mule accounts and facilitating cyber fraud linked to fake investment schemes.

The defrauded money was later withdrawn and diverted to purchase cryptocurrency, police said.

Amulya and Garvit were arrested after raids, while Sujal was questioned for being involved in the operation of the mule accounts.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the crime were seized from their possession.

According to police, Amulya, a BA student pursuing digital marketing, was the key operator of more than 50 mule bank accounts used across the country to receive proceeds of cyber frauds and divert them further.

Garvit, who studied up to Class 12, allegedly assisted him in handling the accounts.

A probe is underway to track the other members of the racket, police said.

