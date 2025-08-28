Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi again; yellow alert for rain today

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 07:54 am IST

The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to the continuous rainfall reported in the past few days.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level on Thursday. Visuals from the Old Iron Bridge showed the water flowing above the 205.33 metres marked as the danger level.

Yamuna under the Old Iron Bridge in Delhi was seen flowing above the danger level(PTI)
Yamuna under the Old Iron Bridge in Delhi was seen flowing above the danger level(PTI)

The water level was already above the danger mark on Wednesday, which was recorded at 205.39 meters at 9 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to the continuous rainfall reported in the past few days. On 26 August, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital, and a red alert was sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken steps to tackle the flood situation in Delhi. Flood relief camps have been set up by the District Magistrate (East) in the Mayur Vihar area in Delhi.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in parts of Delhi, including for North, West and South West Delhi. No alert has been sounded for Central Delhi and New Delhi

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi again; yellow alert for rain today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On