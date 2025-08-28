Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi again; yellow alert for rain today

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level on Thursday. Visuals from the Old Iron Bridge showed the water flowing above the 205.33 metres marked as the danger level. Yamuna under the Old Iron Bridge in Delhi was seen flowing above the danger level(PTI)

The water level was already above the danger mark on Wednesday, which was recorded at 205.39 meters at 9 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to the continuous rainfall reported in the past few days. On 26 August, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital, and a red alert was sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken steps to tackle the flood situation in Delhi. Flood relief camps have been set up by the District Magistrate (East) in the Mayur Vihar area in Delhi.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in parts of Delhi, including for North, West and South West Delhi. No alert has been sounded for Central Delhi and New Delhi