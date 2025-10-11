Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit, lands safely

An Akasa Air aircraft, operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, flying from Pune to Delhi had a close shave after it suffered a bird hit on Friday. The plane landed safely in the national capital and was examined. The Delhi bound plane landed safely and was deplaned for further examination after the bird hit (REUTERS/Representational)

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated that the plane landed safely in Delhi and all the passengers and crew members were deplaned. The added that the plane was scheduled to fly to Goa from Delhi but was delayed by a few hours as the plane was being examined by the engineers, news agency PTI reported.

Another aircraft was deployed for Delhi-Goa route then.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1607 flying from Pune to Delhi on 10th October 2025 experienced a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members were deplaned," the spokesperson told PTI.

Details regarding the number of passengers were not disclosed.

In a similar incident, an Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai carrying 158 passengers suffered a bird hit on Tuesday. The airlines was forced to cancel the flight after the incident. Authorities further added that the bird hit was detected after it touched down at the airport in Chennai.

The contentious Boeing plane Last week, an Air India Boeing 787 operating from Amritsar to Birmingham reported unexpected deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during landing after which the pilots’ union flagged the need for detailed checks of the aircraft’s electrical system.

The RAT, a small propeller-like device, is designed to automatically deploy only in extreme emergencies such as a dual engine failure or total power loss. Its unexpected deployment is rare and usually signals a technical fault.

While the incident took place during landing at 400ft when a message of unlocking RAT was received, a senior DGCA official said, the pilot did not report of any related abnormality.

This is the second such incident involving the same aircraft model since the June 12 crash of Air India’s Dreamliner, AI 171, which killed 260 people after the plane crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing that crash, with early findings pointing to sudden engine shutdowns seconds after take-off.

The safety of Boeing planes has often come under radar as multiple flight crashes involved aircraft manufactured by the American company. In a fresh controversy surrounding Boeing, the Federation of Indian Pilots has written to union minister of civil aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, urging for the entire Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet operated by Air India to be “grounded.”

