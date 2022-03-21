Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Karachi
india news

Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A spokesperson for the airline said the flight was diverted after an emergency was declared due to the indication of smoke in the cargo hold
(AP (Representative image))
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Monday after smoke was detected in its cargo section.

The flight took off from Delhi at 3.50 am and landed in Karachi 1.15 hours after its departure at 5.45 am. It was supposed to land in Doha at 7.15 am.

A spokesperson for the airline said the Qatar Airways flight QR579 was diverted to Karachi after an emergency was declared due to the indication of smoke in the cargo hold. “The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs.”

The airline said the incident was under investigation and a separate flight was being arranged to fly the passengers from Karachi to Doha. “We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP