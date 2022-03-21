Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Monday after smoke was detected in its cargo section.

The flight took off from Delhi at 3.50 am and landed in Karachi 1.15 hours after its departure at 5.45 am. It was supposed to land in Doha at 7.15 am.

A spokesperson for the airline said the Qatar Airways flight QR579 was diverted to Karachi after an emergency was declared due to the indication of smoke in the cargo hold. “The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs.”

The airline said the incident was under investigation and a separate flight was being arranged to fly the passengers from Karachi to Doha. “We apologise for the inconvenience to our passengers who will be assisted with their onward travel plans.”