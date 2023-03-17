Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express to begin service soon. Check details

The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is expected to begin service from the third week of March, according to a ToI report citing a North Western railway zone circular. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also been advised to make necessary arrangements for on-board catering, the report stated. Vande Bharat Express train at a railway station in Mumbai, (File)(PTI)

Also Read | Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat will now run 5 days a week. Check details

Following the launch of Vande Bharat trains in 2019, this Delhi-Jaipur train will be the 11th route on the Indian Railways network. The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will be less than two hours once the Vande Bharat trains between the two cities begin service.

Vande Bharat Express trains are now running on the following routes across the Indian Railways network: New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Chennai-Mysuru, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur and Howrah – New Jalpaiguri.

Also Read | Asia's first female loco pilot drives Vande Bharat train through Bhor Ghat. Watch

The new routes, Mumbai-Solapur via Pune and Mumbai-Shiridi via Nashik, were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. The flagging off of the two trains, which the PM referred to as “the face of new India” and a reflection of India's “speed and scale”.

Vande Bharat train features:

The Vande Bharat Express, also called Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train being operated by the Indian Railways. The Vande Bharat trains have been a huge hit among commuters.

It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns. It only takes 52 seconds to reach 100 kmph. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are outfitted with the KAVACH for increased operational safety (Train Collision Avoidance System).

All the coaches of the semi-high-speed train are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, 32-inch infotainment screens, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON