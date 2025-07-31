Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Delhi-NCR: Light to moderate rain expected on Thursday after overnight rainfall

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 09:52 am IST

An average air quality index (AQI) of 56 (satisfactory) was recorded at 9am on Thursday, compared to 66 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Wednesday

Light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day on Thursday in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), following overnight rainfall that triggered waterlogging in some areas amid a relatively wet summer. The monsoon trough remained around the region, maintaining satisfactory air quality.

Overnight rainfall triggered waterlogging in some areas. (HT PHOTO)
An average air quality index (AQI) of 56 (satisfactory) was recorded at 9am on Thursday, compared to 66 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Wednesday. Delhi has had an average AQI of 79 this month, making it the cleanest July since the index was launched in April 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain intensity was likely to reduce from Friday. It added that moderate rainfall was recorded at most places on Thursday. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 39.1mm of rain in the 24 hours until 8:30am, Palam 34.6mm, Lodhi Road 32.6mm, Ridge 21mm, Ayanagar 16.3mm, Pragati Maidan 23.1mm, Najafgarh 25.5mm, Pusa 41mm, and Janakpuri 17.5mm.

Up to 15.5mm of rainfall over 24 hours is classified as “light” and between 15.6 to 64.4mm as “moderate”. Over 64.4mm is regarded as “heavy”.

In July, Delhi received 259.3mm of rainfall, while the long-period average (LPA) is 209.7mm. It was just short of the normal mark last year at 203.7mm.

Delhi received excess rain in both May and June. May 2025 was the wettest on record, with 186.4mm of rain, above the normal average of 30.7mm. It recorded 107.1mm rainfall, an excess of 45% over the LPA of 74.1mm, in June.

