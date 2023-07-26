Delhi-NCR rain LIVE updates: All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed today
Several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed ranges of rainfall on Wednesday since morning. It caused waterlogging in various areas, leading to traffic snarls. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also saw rainfall early morning today.
Similarly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for most of Delhi-NCR, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.
Floodplains surrounding the Hindon river have been impacted as water overflowed from it as a result of incessant rain earlier this week.
Likewise, Yamuna river flowing in the national capital is still flowing only a few centimetres below the danger mark. With the fresh rainfall alert, threat of the river's inundation still looms. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:21 AM
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE: Several cars submerged in deep waters yesterday as Hindon river swells
The flood mayhem in Delhi spilled over to the neighbouring city Noida over the weekend after the Hindon river, a tributary of the Yamuna, began overflowing due to an increase in the water discharge.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:14 AM
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE: All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed amid rain
Several parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, saw waterlogging as a result of rainfall in the district. The official has announced that schools for students of classes one to 12 will remain closed today keeping in view of further rain.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:08 AM
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE: Traffic movement slows down after rain lashed parts of Noida
Several parts of Noida saw rainfall in the early of Wednesday morning. Visuals from the city show that the waterlogging on roads and low visibility caused the traffic movement to slow down.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:03 AM
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE: Waterlogging seen on ITO road
After Delhi was hit by an early morning rain, the main highway in ITO experienced waterlogging, impacting the traffic in the area.
- Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:00 AM
Delhi-NCR rain LIVE: Rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert
Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday woke up to heavy rainfall coupled with thundershowers and lightning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat. The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning stood at 26 degrees Celsius.