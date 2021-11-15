Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’ on Monday
india news

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’ on Monday

Delhi is likely to experience shallow fog on Monday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be 10 degree Celsius with the maximum temperature reaching 27 degree Celsius
The share of farm fires to Delhi’s PM2.5 (particulate matter) pollution was 12% on Sunday with effective farm fire count standing at 3,445. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 08:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning with data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showing that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 341. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 330, which was also in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The hazardous air quality persisting in the capital since Diwali also led the government to close schools in the city till November 20 and order all government employees to work from home till Wednesday. Construction activities are also banned till November 17.

The share of farm fires to Delhi’s PM2.5 (particulate matter) pollution was 12% on Sunday with effective farm fire count standing at 3,445.

Also Read: Delhi govt to submit proposal on lockdown to SC today to tackle air pollution

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), said, “Implementation of lockdown for the next two days with restrictions in anthropogenic activity emitting pollutants, air quality may improve a little but likely to remain in very poor category for the next two days if stubble burning share does not increase. AQI is likely to deteriorate from 16th night onwards due to calm wind conditions predicted by SAFAR. On 17th, it is likely to be in the upper end of very poor category.”

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to experience shallow fog on Monday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 10 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 27 degree Celsius in the city.

The maximum temperature was 28.1 degree Celsius on Sunday and the minimum temperature was 10.1 degree Celsius – three degrees below normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parliamentary committee to meet crypto industry players today

Kerala’s Sabarimala temple to reopen from today amid strict Covid-19 norms

Heroes of our time: Meet Indians making a difference

UP's Kanpur reports 123 Zika virus cases so far, active cases at 96
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP