Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’ on Monday

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning with data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showing that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 341. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 330, which was also in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The hazardous air quality persisting in the capital since Diwali also led the government to close schools in the city till November 20 and order all government employees to work from home till Wednesday. Construction activities are also banned till November 17.

The share of farm fires to Delhi’s PM2.5 (particulate matter) pollution was 12% on Sunday with effective farm fire count standing at 3,445.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), said, “Implementation of lockdown for the next two days with restrictions in anthropogenic activity emitting pollutants, air quality may improve a little but likely to remain in very poor category for the next two days if stubble burning share does not increase. AQI is likely to deteriorate from 16th night onwards due to calm wind conditions predicted by SAFAR. On 17th, it is likely to be in the upper end of very poor category.”

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to experience shallow fog on Monday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 10 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 27 degree Celsius in the city.

The maximum temperature was 28.1 degree Celsius on Sunday and the minimum temperature was 10.1 degree Celsius – three degrees below normal.