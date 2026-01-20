Delhi’s air quality improves marginally after 3 days of ‘severe’ pollution

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to the “very poor” category after three days of “severe” pollution levels, the worst streak for January since 2021, even as shallow to moderate fog enveloped the city, and the minimum temperature of 7.2°C was around normal for this time of the year. The mercury went up to 26.7°C on Monday, or seven degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 23-25°C on Tuesday. The last time Delhi had three straight days AQI of 400 or higher was between January 14 and 16, 2021. (HT PHOTO)

An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 395 (very poor) was recorded at 8am on Tuesday, down from 410 (severe), on Monday, even as toxicity in the air remained high. The AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” category until at least Friday. Delhi recorded an AQI of 440 on Sunday and 400 on Saturday.

The last time Delhi had three straight days AQI of 400 or higher was between January 14 and 16, 2021. Delhi has never recorded four straight “severe” air days in January.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 8am on Tuesday showed that out of the 39 active ambient air quality stations in the city, 23 were in the “severe” zone. Twenty-five stations were in “severe” zone at the same time on Monday and 33 on Sunday.

Wazirpur had the worst air quality on Tuesday with an AQI of 445, followed by Anand Vihar (444). On Monday, Wazirpur peaked at 473, followed by Vivek Vihar at 472.

Experts said stricter on-ground enforcement was required despite restrictions under the Graded Response Action (Grap) Plan-4. “This includes preventing the movement of polluting vehicles, enforcing dust control at construction sites, and curbing open biomass burning. People should strictly follow the Grap citizens’ charter, avoid open burning, minimise outdoor exposure, use public transport where possible, and wear masks to reduce health risks,” said Mohammad Rafiuddin, programme lead, the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).